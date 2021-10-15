  • Home
DU Admission Against 2nd Cut-Off List Ends; 51,974 Students Paid Fees

Delhi University has concluded the admission process against the second cut-off list.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 15, 2021 6:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University has concluded the admission process against the second cut-off list, payment gateway has now closed for the admission process under the second cut-off list. As many as 51,974 students have completed their payment and their candidature is locked for the respective seat.

DU 3rd cut-off list will be released tomorrow, October 16, and the admission process for the remaining seats in the respective colleges will commence from Monday, October 18.

The cut-off list for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by DU colleges will be released on the official website of the respective colleges and DU will release a consolidated cut-off list for all three streams- Arts, Science, and Commerce at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU is offering admission at 70,000 seats this year and more than 50,000 seats have already filled as per the official data shared by the University. The admission process in many colleges have also concluded for various courses. DU will also release the fourth and fifth cut-off list depending upon the availability of seats.

The DU 2nd cut-off list for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) courses was released on October 9. The second cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

