DU Admission 2022: What For Applicants Who Did Not Opt University Of Delhi In CUET Application Form?

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has issued an important notice for CUET aspirants facing difficulties during logging in at DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022. The candidates who have filled the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 application form but did not opt the University of Delhi as their option are facing difficulty during login at CSAS 2022 portal. The university has cited the National Testing Agency (NTA) notice dated September 13, in this regard stating the correction of "Student Particulars” in the online application form of CUET UG 2022 till September 15, 2022.

NTA has re-opened the CUET UG 2022 application form correction window to edit student particulars. Affected candidates can make changes in their CUET application form on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 15 (10 am). As per the NTA's statement, the candidates can make changes in- candidate's name, mother's name or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD, choice of universities. The candidates can make necessary changes in the "Choice of Universities" for admission to the undergraduate programme in DU.

"All concerned candidates are advised to avail of this opportunity and add/opt "University of Delhi" also in the university selection of CUET(UG) 2022 through the Correction Window provided by NTA. Upon addition, the details of such candidates will be available on the University of Delhi's CSAS 2022 within 48 hours of closure of NTA's correction window," the university said in a release.

Earlier the Delhi University on September 12, launched the CSAS 2022 application portal for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from DU. About 6,14,000 candidates from across the country have included DU in their preferred University. This year, DU admissions 2022 through CUET rank list are to be done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres, which includes 206 combinations for BA programme as well.