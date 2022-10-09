DU Admission 2022: UG Merit List Schedule Soon At Du.ac.in

  • Home
DU is expected to declare the undergraduate merit list schedule tomorrow at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

Once the merit list is available the phase 3 will begin.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) is likely to declare the undergraduate merit list schedule for admission to the 2022-23 academic year tomorrow, October 10, 2022. The UG merit list of DU will be available on official website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Phase 3 will begin once the merit list is available.

It is the first time that on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 exam Delhi University is granting admission to students and as a result, the admission eligibility criteria and guidelines have changed. According to recent reports, subjects in the same streams, such as Arts, Commerce, and Sciences, would be combined together and will be referred to as "programme groups" and a single merit list would be prepared for these groups.

To check and download the DU undergraduate merit list candidates first need to visit the official website and on the homepage click on the relevant merit list link. The Delhi University merit list will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the PDF and also take a printout as it may be required for further admission process.

Delhi University will also accept applications under the Sports and Extra Curricular Activity (ECA) quota. The ECA and Sports quota trials are expected to take place after October 10, 2022.

