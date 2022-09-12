DU Admission 2022: New Academic Session For UG Courses Likely To Start From November 1

DU likely to start new academic session from November 1

The Delhi University will likely start the new academic session on November 1. The university which launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic year and started the application process today September 12, will continue the registration till October 3. Candidates willing to take admission to Delhi University will have to apply through the CSAS 2022 application form only. The application number of CUET UG 2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS 2022.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, while launching the CSAS 2022 portal said that this year admissions are to be done in 79 UG programs across 67 college, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for BA programmes. To apply for DU UG 2022 admission, candidates will have to visit the DU admission website and register first and then fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the application fee.

DU Admission 2022: Important Dates

Delhi University admission 2022 Important dates DU admission 2022 registration September 12, 2022 Application window closes October 3, 2022 CUET 2022 result By September 15, 2022 DU academic session start date November 1, 2022

Depending on the availability of seats vacant due to rejection, cancellation and withdrawal, the university may declare multiple allotment rounds, a university statement said.

The university will display the vacant seats on its admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in, before each allotment round. All the candidates who have applied for CSAS 2022 will be eligible for all the allotment rounds except those applicants whose allotted seat, or admission has been cancelled due to any reason. Candidates who opt for 'Upgrade' will be considered in subsequent CSAS-2022 allotment rounds as per the availability of seats, the DU statement added.