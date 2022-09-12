DU Admission 2022: New Academic Session For UG Courses Likely To Start From November 1
DU Admission 2022: The university which launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic year and started the application process today September 12, will continue the registration till October 3.
The Delhi University will likely start the new academic session on November 1. The university which launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic year and started the application process today September 12, will continue the registration till October 3. Candidates willing to take admission to Delhi University will have to apply through the CSAS 2022 application form only. The application number of CUET UG 2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS 2022.
Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List
DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, while launching the CSAS 2022 portal said that this year admissions are to be done in 79 UG programs across 67 college, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for BA programmes. To apply for DU UG 2022 admission, candidates will have to visit the DU admission website and register first and then fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the application fee.
DU Admission 2022: Important Dates
Delhi University admission 2022
Important dates
DU admission 2022 registration
September 12, 2022
Application window closes
October 3, 2022
CUET 2022 result
By September 15, 2022
DU academic session start date
November 1, 2022
Depending on the availability of seats vacant due to rejection, cancellation and withdrawal, the university may declare multiple allotment rounds, a university statement said.
The university will display the vacant seats on its admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in, before each allotment round. All the candidates who have applied for CSAS 2022 will be eligible for all the allotment rounds except those applicants whose allotted seat, or admission has been cancelled due to any reason. Candidates who opt for 'Upgrade' will be considered in subsequent CSAS-2022 allotment rounds as per the availability of seats, the DU statement added.