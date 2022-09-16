Delhi University Releases CSAS Phase 2 Registration Date; Programme Specific Merit Scores

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) is receiving the application process for admission in undergraduate programme through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The CSAS 2022 phase 1 registration for CUET UG candidates is underway and the registration process will be continued till October 10. The university has also announced the CSAS phase 2 registration date for candidates who have passed CUET UG 2022 entrance exam. The second phase of CSAS will start from September 26 and will conclude on October 10, 2022.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



The CSAS second phase will include “preference-filing” in which candidates have to choose the programme(s) s/he is willing to take admission if allocated. The candidates will also have to fill in the programme and college combinations preferences for every programme selected by them in the CUET application form. The CUET aspirants can fill their preferences for desired programmes and colleges in CSAS Phase 2 registration. The application window for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS (UG) 2022 will remain open till October 10, 2022. The candidates who have opted DU for admission can apply online from the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with this, Delhi University has also exemplified CUET merit scores that will be considered for certain programme-specific merit scores. "The Program-Specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the University as per the eligibility criteria, and the candidate will have to confirm his/ her scores before making the preferences," DU said in a release. Candidates can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in. However, they have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 merit score.

Candidates may write to Delhi University regarding their queries or clarifications on- ug@admission.du.ac.in. Candidates' queries would also be redressed quickly by chatbot at the admission website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News