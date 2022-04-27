DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Organise Webinar To Address Issues On Reservation, Other Aspects

  • Home
DU UG Admission: According to a university statement, this webinar seeks to help candidates belonging to reserved categories with application process.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 4:58 pm IST

DU to organise webinar to address queries on UG addmisson
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will host a public awareness webinar on Friday, April 29 to address issues on reservation policies, and other aspects associated with undergraduate (UG) admission. According to a university statement, this webinar seeks to help candidates belonging to reserved categories with application process.

“This webinar has been scheduled to help candidates belonging to reserved categories, namely Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Aspects related to Reservation Policies in CUET and the University of Delhi will be shared in the webinar,” the DU statement added.

The university also highlighted the key points of the webinar in the statement. Understanding reservation policies for students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and their registration process and what are the documents that will be required during CUET 2022 application will be discussed during the webinar.

The university has also provided a link so that applicants desirous to get admission at DU can register for the webinar. To participate in the webinar, the candidates may register at https://tinyurl.com/7sxhsp9r. The DU webinar will also be streamed live on the official YouTube Channel of the University https://www.youtube.com/c/UnivofDelhi.

The DU admission branch has also published Illustrative examples on its website, admission.uod.ac.in. The information presented in the form of infographics will help the candidate understand the eligibility criteria of Undergraduate programs, select the required subjects in CUET, and guides them on the processes through which their merit can be considered while admissions.

The registration process for the postgraduate programme has also started on April 6, 2022. Admissions to PG Programs, as per past years' practice, will be done through DUET 2022.

