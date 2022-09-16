DU Admission 2022: CUET UG Result Out; Know What's Next, Details On Preference Filling

Image credit: Careers360 Check the details on preference filling for UG admission at Delhi University.

DU Admission 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result today, September 16. Following the announcement of the CUET UG 2022 results, Delhi University (DU) has started the preference-filling process through which candidates can select the programmes to which they want to take admission if allocated. The last date for preference-filling at DU is yet to be announced.

Candidates need to log in to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 dashboard to fill in their preferences for programmes as well as college combinations for each programme selected.

DU in a statement said, "Candidates will have confirm their preferences. If not confirmed till the last date, his/her last saved preference order will be locked automatically and will become the basis of allocation of seats for such a candidate".

To resolve issues raised during the admissions process, DU colleges will form a Grievance Redressal Committee. If the College does not settle the grievance within a specific time frame the candidate may approach the Delhi University's Central Grievance Redressal Committee.

DU Admission 2022: Preference Filling Process

Programme Selection

Candidates need to login into the CSAS dashboard and go to the programme section. The candidate must select all the UG programmes in which he or she is willing to take admission. Candidates can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in.

Confirmation Of Programme Specific CUET Merit Score

Candidates need to confirm the programme-specific CUET score for all the programmes selected, if eligible.

Selecting Programme And College Preferences

The candidate must carefully select the programmes and college combinations since the order of selection determine the order of preference. The candidate can reorder the preference order to prioritise it. The submitted preference order will determine the allocation of seats.

Selecting BA Programmes Combinations

There are around 206 Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme combinations offered in various colleges of DU. Candidates must carefully select the combinations and rank the order of preferences for the BA programme combinations.

Confirming The Preferences

The candidate must confirm the order of preferences by clicking on 'submit' on or before the last day. The candidate can also reorder the preferences of the selected combinations before the deadline. If a candidate does not submit the preferences, the last saved preference order will be locked automatically upon reaching the deadline.