DU Admission 2022: CSAS Registration Last Date Today; UG Merit List Soon

DU UG Admission 2022: The CSAS 2022 admission process is conducted in six phases. The CSAS application process for both phase 1 and phase 2 will close today, October 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 9:49 am IST

DU UG admission CSAS registration last date today
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will close the application portal of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today, October 10. This year as a first, DU is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG) scores. DU started the CSAS phase 2 registration process on September 26. The candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 entrance examination and yet to register for admission to DU programmes can apply online on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

The Delhi University CSAS 2022 admission process is being held in six phases. The application process for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS UG 2022 will close today. Applicants can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in. However, they have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 score.

DU UG Admission: Steps To Apply Through CSAS

  1. Go to the official Delhi University website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Insert the CUET application number, password and captcha and click on "Login"
  3. After reading the instructions click the Submit tab.
  4. Fill in personal details as required in DU 2022 application form
  5. Upload required documents
  6. Make the payment online and submit

The du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in websites will host the DU admission UG merit lists after the registration through CSAS ends. DU will hold trials for candidates seeking admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23. For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas at DU, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, while 75 per cent to certificates and trials.

