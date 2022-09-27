DU Admission 2022: Application Through CUET Underway; University To Host Webinar To Address Candidates On CSAS

DU admission process through CUET 2022 underway, webinar today

The University of Delhi (DU) will host a public awareness webinar today, September 27 to address issues on Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), and other aspects associated with undergraduate (UG) admission. This year, DU is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG) scores. The webinar on DU CSAS seeks to help and orient the candidates applying through the new admission process.

The university started the CSAS phase 2 registration process on Monday, September 26. The candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2022 entrance examination and have completed phase one registrations are required to submit their college preferences in CSAS second phase of registration. Aspirants can fill their preferences online from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in by October 10.

After the closure of the preference filling phase, a DU statement said, the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on CSAS 2022 allocation policy. Henceforth, two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their programme and college preferences.

The Delhi University CSAS 2022 admission process will be held in six phases. The application process for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS UG 2022 will continue till October 10, 2022. Candidates can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in. However, they have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 merit score.