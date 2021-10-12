DU Admission 2021: University Receives 43,412 Applications Under 2nd Cut-Off List By Day 2

DU Admission process: 43,412 applications received by the second day

The University of Delhi received 43,412 applications by the second day of its undergraduate admission against the 2nd cut-off list. According to official data, a total of 10,593 applications have been approved by the principal and 3,213 students have completed the payment. Students did not secure a seat in the previous admission round can apply as fresh candidates.

The DU admission process under the second cut-off list will end on October 13. Students who meet the minimum scores required for admission on the cut-off list will be required to login to their students' dashboard to select their course and college. Students who get their applications approved by the principal will have to pay the admission fee within the designated time.

As per DU's admission guidelines, students are not allowed to select multiple programmes and colleges for admission a particular cut-off list. So, students can change their preferences in the second admission round.

Delhi University is conducting the admission process for around 70,00 seats for the academic year 2021-22. Through DU 1st cut-off list, 36,130 students have secured admission into various courses. The university received a total of 60,904 applications in the first round of the admission process.

The DU 2nd cut-off list for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) courses was released on October 9. The second cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

DU will be releasing three more cut-off lists and special cut-off lists depending upon the availability of seats.