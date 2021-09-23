Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU admission 2021: List of colleges with low cut-offs last year

DU Admission 2021: In the first cut-off list last year, the top colleges of the University of Delhi had asked for over 90 per cent for most preferred undergraduate programmes. However, in second, third and consecutive lists, cut-offs had dropped for some courses. Admissions to these courses were offered with 90, 80 or even 70 per cent marks. DU cut-offs mostly depend on CBSE class 12 results. More students scoring good marks in CBSE board exams means that the DU cut-offs will go high. Heads of DU colleges are of the opinion that this year, the cut-off for Delhi University, will be higher than last year.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

However, students can check these colleges and courses that set low cut-offs last year. These are the courses students should keep an eye on.

DU Admission: Colleges That Gave Admission In 90 Per Cent And Below (2nd Cut-off List, In %)

Physics

Bhagini Nivedita College: 89

Zoology

Swami Shraddhanand College: 89.33

Computer Science

Kalindi College: 90.50

Maharaja Agrasen College: 89

Mata Sundri College for Women: 88

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women: 90

Hindi

Aryabhatta College: 79

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 84.75

Bhagini Nivedita College: 71

Bharati College: 77

College of Vocational Studies: 79.25

Daulat Ram College: 83.50

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 86

Deshbandhu College: 79.75

Dyal Singh College: 80

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 83.50

Indraprastha College for Women: 83.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 82

Kalindi College: 83

Kamala Nehru College: 81

Lakshmibai College: 81

Maharaja Agrasen College: 85

Maitreyi College: 81.50

Mata Sundri College for Women: 70

Motilal Nehru College: 82

PGDAV College: 81

Rajdhani College: 85

Ram Lal Anand College: 81

Ramanujan College: 81

Ramjas College: 89.50

Satyawati College: 83.50

Satyawati College (Evening): 78.50

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 82

Shivaji College: 83.50

Shyam Lal College: 84.50

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 85

Sri Aurobindo College (Day): 78.50

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 76

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 78

Swami Shardhanand College: 78

Vivekananda College (W): 77

Zakir Husain Delhi College: 79.50

Hindi Patrikarita

Ram Lal Anand College: 84

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 81

History

Bhagini Nivedita College: 77

Deshbandhu College: 89.50

Dyal Singh College (Evening): 89.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50

Motilal Nehru College: 87.50

PGDAV College: 90

Ram Lal Anand College: 90

Satyawati College (Evening): 88

Shyam Lal College: 89

Swami Shardhanand College: 90

Geography

Swami Shardhanand College: 87

Political Science

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 90

Satyawati College (Evening): 90

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: 90.75

Sociology

Bharati College: 89.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50

Social Work

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 78

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 86.75

DU Admission 2020 In 80 Per Cent Or Less (As Per 3rd Cut-Off List)

Hindi Patrikarita

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 69

Social Work

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 77

Hindi

Bhagini Nivedita College: 70

College of Vocational Studies: 79

Deshbandhu College: 79

Kamala Nehru College: 80

Lakshmibai College: 79

PGDAV College: 80

Ram Lal Anand College: 79.50

Ramanujan College: 79

Satyawati College (Evening): 78

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 80

Sri Aurobindo College: 78.25

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 75

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 77.25

Swami Shardhanand College: 76

Vivekananda College: 79

Zakir Husain Delhi College: 79.50

Punjabi

Dyal Singh College: 53

Mata Sundri College for Women: 50

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: 58

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 55

Sanskrit

Bharati College: 67

Dyal Singh College: 67.50

P.G.D.A.V. College: 60

Indraprastha College for Women: 60

Mata Sundri College for Women: 50

Maitreyi College: 63

Indraprastha College for Women: 45

Kamala Nehru College: 65

Kalindi College: 45

Lakshmibai College: 51

Rajdhani College: 67

Ramjas College: 75.75

Shivaji College: 69.50

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: 55

Vivekananda College: 53

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening): 56

Urdu

Dyal Singh College: 67

Satyawati College: 58

BVoc Web Designing

Kalindi College: 80

BA Programme (Hindi + NHE)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 67

BA Programme (Hindi + OMSP)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 66

BA Programme (Hindi + Sanskrit)

Kamala Nehru College: 77.50

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Buddhist Studies)

Kalindi College (W): 76

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 63

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

Bharati College (W): 78.50

Vivekananda College (W): 78.75

BA Programme (Sanskrit + HDFE)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Punjabi + History)

Bharati College (W): 79.50

Maitreyi College (W): 79

BA Programme (Punjabi + Music)

Bharati College (W): 77

B.A. Programme (Punjabi + OMSP)

Bharati College (W): 78.50

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Music)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 60

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

Bharati College (W): 77

Daulat Ram College (W): 74

Kalindi College: 77

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): 68

Vivekananda College (W): 67.75

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Philosophy)

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): 73.50

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Political Science)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 64

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

Bharati College (W): 78.50

Kalindi College: 79

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): 79

BA Programme (Computer Applications + History)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Computer Applications + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + Food Technology)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): 79.50

B.A. Programme (Economics + History)

Bhagini Nivedita College (W): 73

BA Programme (Advertising, Sales Promotion and Sales Management (ASPSM) + Mathematics)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 74

BA Programme (Computer Applications + Economics)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Music)

Kalindi College: 76.50

BA Programme (Computer Applications + History)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + Food Technology)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W): 79.50

B.A. Programme (Economics + History)

Bhagini Nivedita College (W): 73

BA Programme (Economics + HDFE)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Computer Applications + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + OMSP)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Food Technology (FT) + Geography)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 69.50

BA Programme (History + Music)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Food Technology (FT) + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (History + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Mathematics + Psychology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 69

BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment (HDFE) + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Music + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (NHE + Sociology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 69.50

BA Programme (Music + Sociology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 65

BA Programme (Office Management and Secretarial Practice (OMSP) + Sociology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 70

BA Programme (Office Management and Secretarial Practice (OMSP) + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Education + Political Science)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 73

BA Programme (Education + Geography)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 71

BA Programme (Education + Human Development and Family Empowerment (HDFE))

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 68

BA Programme (Political Science + Nutrition and Health Education (NHE))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (History + Nutrition and Health Education (NHE))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Political Science + Apparel Design and Construction (ADC))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (History + Human Development and Family Empowerment (HDFE))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (History + Apparel Design and Construction (ADC))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + Apparel Design and Construction (ADC))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Economics + Nutrition and Health Education (NHE))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Nutrition and Health Education (NHE))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Food Technology)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73

BA Programme (Sanskrit + Apparel Design and Construction (ADC))

Bhagini Nivedita College: 73