DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses

Delhi University will the end registration process for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 11:02 am IST

DU UG Admission 2021: Register for UG courses by the end of the day
New Delhi:

Delhi University will the end registration process for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 today. Candidates can apply for various programmes offered by the colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi at the official website-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Over 70,000 seats in DU will be filled through this admission process.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Direct Link

DU Admission 2021: What Is The Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for UG course at DU should have passed the Class 12 examination of any Board/University examination in India or in any foreign country. The board should be recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

DU Admission 2021: Check Registration Fee

For merit-based programs for UR/OBC/EWS candidates, the registration fee is Rs 250

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, it is Rs 100

Additional registration fee for each entrance-based programme for UR/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750 and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, it is Rs 300

DU Admission 2021: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to apply for DU UG admission 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘New Registration’ tab and register using your personal details

Step 3: Create your profile, and login using the new credentials

Step 4: Select your preferred course, fill the DU UG application form, upload requisite documents in the specified format

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Download the form and take its printout.

