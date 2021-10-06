DU Admission 2021 Second Cut-Off List On October 9; Steps To Change Course, Withdraw Admission

DU Admission 2021: Steps to change course, withdraw admission

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second cut-off list on October 9 for admission to undergraduate (UG) degree courses for the academic session 2021-22 at the university. The university will allow the students meeting the 2nd cut-off list of DU 2021 to register at the college websites against the 2nd DU cut-off list between October 11 and October 13. Students who have taken admission against the 1st cut-off list and willing to change courses and colleges, also have the provision to change their choices and take admission against the 2nd cut-off list. To change DU colleges and courses, candidates have to withdraw their previous admission taken against 1st cut-off list at DU and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

The DU first cut-off 2021 was released on October 1 and around 47,291 seats were filled under the first DU cut-off 2021 list on Day 2.

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2021: Steps To Change Course, College

Withdraw the previous admission: To change the course or college, students will have to withdraw the admission taken in any of the affiliated colleges under the first cutoff list. Cancellation Of Fee Payment: Once the DU admission 2021 is withdrawn, candidates will be required to pay the requisite admission cancellation/withdrawal fee. Download the confirmation page: Students will have to download the confirmation page for future reference. Select New College and Course: Select the college and course by logging into the official website. Candidates have to meet the cut-off requirements as per the merit. Document Verification and payment of fees: For DU admissions, document verification process would be held at the respective colleges. Soon after, candidates can lock the seat by paying the fees.

DU Admission Process 2021

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU second cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit