DU Admission 2021: Over 59,000 Applications Under First Cut-Off List

DU Admission 2021 under first cut-off list ends today

The Delhi University has received 59,525 applications for undergraduate (UG) admission against the first cut-off list. According to the official data shared by the university, 17,913 students have paid the admission fees and 12,774 applications have been approved by the principal. On the first day of admission, DU received over 30,000 applications which reached 47,291 on the second day of DU Admissions 2021.

The admission process under DU first cut-off list concludes today and the second cut-off list will be released on October 9. DU is conducting admission to nearly 70,000 seats for the academic year 2021-22. The university will release five cut-off lists and three special cut-offs as per the availability of seats.

The DU admission is being conducted in a complete online mode and students will be required to login to their dashboards to complete the admission process.

In DU's first cut-off list, eight top colleges of DU have demanded 100 per cent cut-off for 10 courses.

As per a report by PTI, Hindu College has made 70 approved admissions to BA (Honours) Political Science which has a cut-off of 100 per cent for the unreserved category, including three to four admissions under the EWS category, 11 under the OBC category and six to seven under the SC/ST category.

At Ramjas College, a total of 350 applications have been received till now and nearly 200 applications have been approved. As many as 62 students have paid the admission fees.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, a total 650 applications were received out of which 110 have been approved. Fifty students await their certificate verification and the admission of 250 students has been rejected.