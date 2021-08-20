DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Register For PG Programmes Tomorrow

  • Home
DU PG Admission 2021: The University of Delhi, or DU, will close the registration window for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes tomorrow, August 21.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 10:23 pm IST

DU PG registration last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, will close the registration window for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes tomorrow, August 21. The last date for application to Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), PhD and MPhill programmes is also tomorrow. Students this year had to apply online for the PG courses. The DU PG application window opened on July 26.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The university also launched an online portal to make the DU admission process hassle-free,. There were open sessions wherein the doubts of the students with respect to admission and filling the online application form were cleared. The admission portal facilitated the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

The number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held this year has been increased from nine to 13. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

According to data shared by the university on August 17, as many as 1,37,084 applicants have started the registration process for postgraduate courses. Nearly 73,917 completed forms have been submitted, while 20,590 forms were incomplete.

DU PG Application: How To Apply

  • Visit the DU PG registration portal

  • Register by using contact details -- email ID and mobile number

  • Upload required documents in prescribed format

  • Fill the DU PG application form

  • Review the form and submit

  • Choose the admission criteria, course name and exam centre

  • Pay the application fee online

