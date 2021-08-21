DU PG, PhD, MPhil Admission 2021: Registration ends today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2021: Online registration for admission to Postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes at the University of Delhi, and for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, for the 2021-22 academic year, will end today, August 21. Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the admission website – admission.uod.ac.in – and click on the registration links.

So far, 1,66,559 students have registered for admission to DU PG courses, and 25,329 have applied for MPhil, PhD courses, as per data available on the DU website. The university has received 3,52,520 applications for undergraduate courses.

DU had conducted open sessions to help applicants clear doubts regarding the admission process and filling the online application form.

The number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held this year has been increased from nine to 13. The four new courses include one for PG – Masters of Physiotherapy.

How To Apply For DU PG, PhD, MPhil Admission 2021