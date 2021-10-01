DU’s Kirori Mal College Releases First Cut-Off List; 99.75 Per Cent For BCom Courses

DU's Kirori Mal College releases UG cut-off 2021

Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. For admission to courses like BA (Honours) Political Science, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BCom and BCom (Hons), the cut-off is 99.75 per cent for students under the unreserved category.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

DU Cut-Off 2021 First List: LIVE UPDATES

The cut-off for BA Economics is 99.50 per cent while it is 99 per cent for BSc (Honours) Physics and BA (Honours) Geography. The DU cut-off marks at KMC for BA English Honours for students under UR category stands at 98.50 per cent.

The cut-off marks for DU’s Kirori Mal College have increased this year from last year’s marks. DU first cut off 2020 for BA (Honours) Political Science at Kirori Mal College was 99 per cent. While it was 98.5 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics and 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Political Science.

The KMC first cut-off marks for BA (Honours) Urdu and BA (Honours) Sanskrit is 85 per cent.

Students meeting the first DU cut-off marks will be able to apply for admission between October 4 and October 6, 2021 for the UG courses.

‘Cut-offs’ are the minimum score a candidate has to have scored in the Class 12 board exam to be granted admission to a DU college.

The DU colleges have been releasing cut-off lists for admission to various UG programmes today. Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and Hansraj College has set a 100 per cent cut-off for its BA (Honours) Psychology and Computer Science (H) programmes respectively.