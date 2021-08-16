DU Admission 2021: Highest First Cut-Offs For BA English, Economics Last Year

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU first cut-offs for BA English, BA Economics in 2020

Delhi University undergraduate admission process is going on. The last date to apply for different programmes is August 31. The university is expected to release the first admission cut-off list in the first or second week of September. The university receives the most number of UG application forms from CBSE students and last year an upward trend was seen in DU cut-offs. This year, the cut-offs are likely to go even higher as over 70,000 CBSE students have scored over 95 per cent in their Class 12 board exams.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had set their first cut-off for BA Economics at 100, followed by Hindu College at 99.25.

DU Cut-Off 2020: BA Economics

College DU First Cut-Off 2020 (In %) Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) for Women 100 Hindu College 99.25 Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 99

The lowest first cut-off for BA Economics was 94, at Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), and 95 at Satyawati College (Evening) and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

For BA English too, the highest first cut-off was set by LSR, at 99, and followed by Hindu College at 98.50.

DU Cut-Off 2020: BA English

College DU First Cut-Off 2020 (In %) Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House 99 Hindu College 98.50 Gargi College, Hansraj College 98

For BA English, the lowest cut-off was 91 at Vivekananda College and Kalindi College, and 90 at Satyawati College (Evening) in the first list.

Two DU colleges – St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College – have a separate admission process and release their cut off scores separately.