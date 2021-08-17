DU Admission 2021: First Cut-Offs For BSc Physics, Maths From Last Year
DU admission 2021: According to a DU official, the first cut-off list will likely be declared by October 1 for undergraduate courses.
Delhi University colleges offering BSc in Physics and Mathematics will announce the first cut-offs for 2021 admissions by October. The combined cut-off list of all colleges will be available at du.ac.in and college wise lists will be released on their websites. Registration for undergraduate programmes is going on and the last date to apply is August 31.
According to a DU official, the first cut-off list will likely be declared by October 1 for undergraduate courses. "We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions, told PTI.
Here is a list of last year’s first cut-off percentages for BSc Maths and BSc Physics courses at different colleges.
First DU Cut-Off 2020: Maths And Physics
College
Maths Cut-Off (In %)
Physics Cut-Off (In %)
Acharya Narendra Dev College
96
96
Aryabhatta College
96
-
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
96
96
Bhagini Nivedita College
-
90
Bharati College
93
-
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
-
93
Daulat Ram College
96.50
97
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
97
97
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
95
-
Deshbandhu College
94
96
Dyal Singh College
97
98
Gargi College
96.50
96.33
Hansraj College
96.75
98.33
Hindu College
99
99.33
Indraprastha College for Women
95.50
-
Janki Devi Memorial College
95
-
Kalindi College
93
95
Kamala Nehru College
95
-
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
95
95.66
Kirori Mal College
97
97.66
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)
97.25
-
Lakshmibai College
94
-
Maitreyi College
96
96
Mata Sundri College for Women
91
-
Miranda House
98.75
98
Motilal Nehru College
96
94
PGDAV College
95
-
PGDAV College (Evening)
94
-
Rajdhani College
94.50
96
Ram Lal Anand College
96
-
Ramanujan College
94
-
Ramjas College
97
98
Satyawati College
95.50
-
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
96
-
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
92
92
Shivaji College
96
94
Shyam Lal College
96
-
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
92
-
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
93
-
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
97
95
Sri Venketeswara College
97
97.66
Swami Shardhanand College
-
92
Vivekananda College
92
-
Zakir Husain Delhi College
96
-
These are Delhi University's first cut-offs for general category students last year. Cut-offs for other categories were different.