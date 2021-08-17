DU Admission 2021: First Cut-Offs For BSc Physics, Maths From Last Year

First DU cut-off for BSc Maths and BSc Physics last year

Delhi University colleges offering BSc in Physics and Mathematics will announce the first cut-offs for 2021 admissions by October. The combined cut-off list of all colleges will be available at du.ac.in and college wise lists will be released on their websites. Registration for undergraduate programmes is going on and the last date to apply is August 31.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

According to a DU official, the first cut-off list will likely be declared by October 1 for undergraduate courses. "We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions, told PTI.

Here is a list of last year’s first cut-off percentages for BSc Maths and BSc Physics courses at different colleges.

First DU Cut-Off 2020: Maths And Physics

College Maths Cut-Off (In %) Physics Cut-Off (In %) Acharya Narendra Dev College 96 96 Aryabhatta College 96 - Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 96 96 Bhagini Nivedita College - 90 Bharati College 93 - Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - 93 Daulat Ram College 96.50 97 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 97 97 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 95 - Deshbandhu College 94 96 Dyal Singh College 97 98 Gargi College 96.50 96.33 Hansraj College 96.75 98.33 Hindu College 99 99.33 Indraprastha College for Women 95.50 - Janki Devi Memorial College 95 - Kalindi College 93 95 Kamala Nehru College 95 - Keshav Mahavidyalaya 95 95.66 Kirori Mal College 97 97.66 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) 97.25 - Lakshmibai College 94 - Maitreyi College 96 96 Mata Sundri College for Women 91 - Miranda House 98.75 98 Motilal Nehru College 96 94 PGDAV College 95 - PGDAV College (Evening) 94 - Rajdhani College 94.50 96 Ram Lal Anand College 96 - Ramanujan College 94 - Ramjas College 97 98 Satyawati College 95.50 - Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 96 - Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women 92 92 Shivaji College 96 94 Shyam Lal College 96 - Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women 92 - Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College 93 - Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 97 95 Sri Venketeswara College 97 97.66 Swami Shardhanand College - 92 Vivekananda College 92 - Zakir Husain Delhi College 96 -

These are Delhi University's first cut-offs for general category students last year. Cut-offs for other categories were different.