DU Admission 2021: First Cut-Offs For BSc Physics, Maths From Last Year

DU admission 2021: According to a DU official, the first cut-off list will likely be declared by October 1 for undergraduate courses.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 4:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

First DU cut-off for BSc Maths and BSc Physics last year
New Delhi:

Delhi University colleges offering BSc in Physics and Mathematics will announce the first cut-offs for 2021 admissions by October. The combined cut-off list of all colleges will be available at du.ac.in and college wise lists will be released on their websites. Registration for undergraduate programmes is going on and the last date to apply is August 31.

According to a DU official, the first cut-off list will likely be declared by October 1 for undergraduate courses. "We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions, told PTI.

Here is a list of last year’s first cut-off percentages for BSc Maths and BSc Physics courses at different colleges.

First DU Cut-Off 2020: Maths And Physics

College

Maths Cut-Off (In %)

Physics Cut-Off (In %)

Acharya Narendra Dev College

96

96

Aryabhatta College

96

-

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

96

96

Bhagini Nivedita College

-

90

Bharati College

93

-

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

-

93

Daulat Ram College

96.50

97

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

97

97

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

95

-

Deshbandhu College

94

96

Dyal Singh College

97

98

Gargi College

96.50

96.33

Hansraj College

96.75

98.33

Hindu College

99

99.33

Indraprastha College for Women

95.50

-

Janki Devi Memorial College

95

-

Kalindi College

93

95

Kamala Nehru College

95

-

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

95

95.66

Kirori Mal College

97

97.66

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

97.25

-

Lakshmibai College

94

-

Maitreyi College

96

96

Mata Sundri College for Women

91

-

Miranda House

98.75

98

Motilal Nehru College

96

94

PGDAV College

95

-

PGDAV College (Evening)

94

-

Rajdhani College

94.50

96

Ram Lal Anand College

96

-

Ramanujan College

94

-

Ramjas College

97

98

Satyawati College

95.50

-

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

96

-

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

92

92

Shivaji College

96

94

Shyam Lal College

96

-

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women

92

-

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

93

-

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

97

95

Sri Venketeswara College

97

97.66

Swami Shardhanand College

-

92

Vivekananda College

92

-

Zakir Husain Delhi College

96

-

These are Delhi University's first cut-offs for general category students last year. Cut-offs for other categories were different.

