DU Admission 2021: Delhi University To Start Registrations For PG Programmes Tomorrow

Registration for DU PG programmes will start tomorrow

The University of Delhi, or DU, will start the registrations for the postgraduate (PG) programmes tomorrow, July 26. Along with the PG programmes, the application window for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), PhD and MPhill programmes will also start from tomorrow and continue till August 21. For PG courses, students will be required to fill one registration form but have to pay separate fees if they are opting for more than one programme.

To make the DU admission process hassle-free, a portal for admissions will also be launched. The admission portal will facilitate the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes. The university will also organise webinars to help candidates during the admission procedure.

The number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held this year has been increased from nine to 13. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

The dates for DUET for all the PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and MPhil and PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For non-NET students seeking admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes will have to appear for DUET 2021. All candidates applying for MPhil or PhD programmes will have to fill a common registration form.

The registration process for the undergraduate merit-based programmes has been scheduled between August 2 and August 31.