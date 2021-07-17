Delhi University likely to announce admission criteria today

The University of Delhi (DU) will host a conference today on admission process. The DU conference scheduled to start at 12 noon will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the university. As state boards have started announcing the Class 12th exam results of the cancelled board exams on the basis of alternate assessment criteria, the conference today might address as to how the DU will admit students to undergraduate programmes. Last year the entire DU admission process was held online.

Every year, the colleges affiliated to DU declare cut-offs for various programmes and candidates meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the percentage marks obtained by the students in the Class 12th board exams.

The DU UG admission process might also change this year following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

On June 2, the Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.