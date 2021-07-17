DU Admission 2021 Date Announced: 8 Points Students Should Know

Image credit: Shutterstock Eight things you should know about DU UG, PG admission 2021 (representational)

Registration for Delhi University Undergraduate admissions will be done between August 2 and 31, and for Postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes, it will be between July 26 and August 21, DU Acting Vice-Chancellor professor PC Joshi announced on Saturday. Eligibility criteria and registration fees for both merit and entrance based admissions this year will remain unchanged, the university said in a statement.

Here are ten things you should know about DU UG, PG admission 2021:

Centralised admission for undergraduate courses will be done through one registration-cum-application form. All departments and colleges will use the same form. For postgraduate courses, students need to fill one registration form but are required to pay separate fees if they are opting for more than one programme.

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) for all PGprogrammes and selected UG programmes and MPhil, PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). DUET 2021 dates will be announced soon. This year, DU is planning to increase the number of test centres.

Non-NET candidates seeking PhD, MPhil admission have to appear for DUET 2021. From 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET.

Like previous years, UG merit-based admissions will be done using cut-offs. “The admission branch is working with principals of colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions,” DU said in a statement.

At least one per cent of the total intake capacity of a college will be represented by students joining through the Extracurricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quotas. A college may admit students up to 5 per cent of its total intake strength using ECA and Sports quotas.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, DU may not conduct trials for ECA and Sports quota admissions. “Admissions under these supernumerary seats will be done based on the Merit/Participation certificates of the applicants. Only for this year, the applicants will be allowed to upload certificates of the preceding four years (1st May 2017 – 30th April 2021),” the university said.