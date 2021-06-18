DU Admission 2021, CUCET: Updates After Release Of CBSE 12th Marking Scheme

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU admission 2021 registration to begin in mid-July

Delhi University acting Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi on Thursday, after the announcement of CBSE Class 12 marking scheme, said that things have now become much clearer for students who will apply for admission to the university. DU admits students to most of its undergraduate programmes based on Class 12 results. This year, the CBSE will declare Class 12 results using students’ performance in Class 12, 11 and 10, in a 40:30:30 ratio.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

“Things have now become clearer for a large chunk of applicants. Now I feel that looking at this, other boards are going to decide (their evaluation criteria)," Prof Joshi said. A good number of boards will take inspiration from the CBSE since it is the largest, Prof Joshi told PTI.

CBSE Class 12 results will be announced by July 31 and the Delhi University is planning to begin the registration process for UG admissions in mid-July.

"I think by the end of July boards will start declaring results. Yesterday, we had a meeting and we plan to start registrations by mid-July," Prof Joshi said.

On the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET), which was supposed to be held for admission to 45 central universities, Prof Joshi said the Education Ministry is yet to take a call. Prof Joshi is also a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted a report on the exam to the ministry earlier.

"The Education Ministry has not yet taken a decision on it. There is always a possibility of (adopting) the CUCET," said Prof Joshi.

“If the government decides to adopt the CUCET, then it will be helpful. If it does not happen this year, the marks given by the boards will be considered. Every year, a merit-based list is created and that is how it will be done this year too,” Prof Joshi added.

DU’s Admission Chairman Rajeev Gupta welcomed CBSE’s criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. He said if other states use the same formula and declare results within the same time frame set by CBSE, there won’t be any issue in the admission process.

"From day one we had said that whatever the CBSE will decide, we will be happy to honour it. Through the formula they have given, the results will be declared in percentage form and that's what we wanted. I don't feel that we will have any problem," Mr Gupta said.