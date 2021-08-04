DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University For UG, PG Courses

Top DU colleges as per NIRF ranking

DU admission: Registrations for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi are going on. Last date to apply for DU admission 2021 for PG courses is August 21 and for UG courses, it is August 31. DU UG admissions are mostly based on merit while admission to some undergate courses, and postgraduate courses are based on entrance exams. Students can apply online on the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in.

With over 70,000 students scoring over 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12, Delhi University admission cut off will likely go higher, especially at the top colleges. Every year, the Education Ministry ranks the top educational institutions in the country in its NIRF rankings. Here is a list of top colleges under Delhi University, as per NIRF 2020 rankings.

DU UG, PG Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges