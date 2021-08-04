  • Home
DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University For UG, PG Courses

Best colleges in Delhi: Here is a list of top colleges under the University of Delhi, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 8:49 pm IST

Top DU colleges as per NIRF ranking

DU admission: Registrations for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi are going on. Last date to apply for DU admission 2021 for PG courses is August 21 and for UG courses, it is August 31. DU UG admissions are mostly based on merit while admission to some undergate courses, and postgraduate courses are based on entrance exams. Students can apply online on the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

With over 70,000 students scoring over 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12, Delhi University admission cut off will likely go higher, especially at the top colleges. Every year, the Education Ministry ranks the top educational institutions in the country in its NIRF rankings. Here is a list of top colleges under Delhi University, as per NIRF 2020 rankings.

DU UG, PG Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges

  1. Miranda House

  2. Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College For Women

  3. Hindu College

  4. St. Stephen’s College

  5. Hans Raj College

  6. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

  7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

  8. Sri Venkateswara College

  9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

  10. Gargi College

  11. Acharya Narendra Dev College

  12. Kirori Mal College

  13. Dyal Singh College

  14. Daulat Ram College

  15. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

  16. Lady Irwin College

  17. Maitreyi College

  18. Jesus & Mary College

  19. Indraprastha College for Women

  20. Kamala Nehru College

  21. Maharaja Agrasen College

  22. Shivaji College

  23. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

  24. Ramanujan College

  25. Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

