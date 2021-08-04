DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University For UG, PG Courses
Best colleges in Delhi: Here is a list of top colleges under the University of Delhi, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.
DU admission: Registrations for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi are going on. Last date to apply for DU admission 2021 for PG courses is August 21 and for UG courses, it is August 31. DU UG admissions are mostly based on merit while admission to some undergate courses, and postgraduate courses are based on entrance exams. Students can apply online on the DU admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in.
With over 70,000 students scoring over 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12, Delhi University admission cut off will likely go higher, especially at the top colleges. Every year, the Education Ministry ranks the top educational institutions in the country in its NIRF rankings. Here is a list of top colleges under Delhi University, as per NIRF 2020 rankings.
DU UG, PG Admission 2021: List Of Top Colleges
Miranda House
Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College For Women
Hindu College
St. Stephen’s College
Hans Raj College
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
Sri Venkateswara College
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Gargi College
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Kirori Mal College
Dyal Singh College
Daulat Ram College
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
Lady Irwin College
Maitreyi College
Jesus & Mary College
Indraprastha College for Women
Kamala Nehru College
Maharaja Agrasen College
Shivaji College
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
Ramanujan College
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women