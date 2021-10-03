DU Admission 2021 Begins Tomorrow, University Releases Guidelines

DU admission: The University of Delhi will begin the undergraduate admission process tomorrow, October 4, in online mode. DU has released a set of instructions that candidates need to follow to complete the admission process. Delhi University first cut-off list was released on October 1 and students who have met the cut-off marks can take admission in the first round. The admission process will end at 11:59 pm on October 6.

Here are the guidelines candidates need to follow:

Before applying, candidates should recheck their marks and eligibility criteria carefully. They can refer to the information bulletin for eligibility criteria and to check the formula for calculating best four or three subjects’ marks and additional riders, if any.

When applying for a cut-off, the candidate must ensure her or his best of four or three falls within the declared cut-off. For Example, If the first cut-off of a programme at a college is 98 per cent in the first list and 97 per cent in the second list, then to apply for the programme in the second cut-off, the candidate’s best of four must be greater than equal to 97 per cent but less than 98 per cent in the second list.

If a candidate is eligible for the first or second round admissions, but couldn't apply due to some reason, he or she will get another chance to apply in the special cut-off admission round.

A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme and college during a particular admission round. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted. Also, they are not allowed to change programme and college combinations during a cut-off admission round.

To apply for DU admission, candidates need to login to their dashboard to choose the course and college they wish to claim admission to.

After receiving the application, the colleges will verify the application and uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature.

If a candidate has not submitted the necessary documents, he or she will be contacted on their registered email id or phone by the respective College

Candidates whose applications are ‘approved by the principal’, will have to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time.

After taking admission, students will have to sign an online declaration stating, “All the information provided by me is correct. In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College.”