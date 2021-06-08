DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted

DU might conduct CUCET for admitting students to UG 1st year programmes

The University of Delhi (DU) will likely begin the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) programmes from July 15. Unlike previous years, the admission process is expected to be of a changed pattern. The university might conduct Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes.

Following the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations by CBSE, CISCE and most state boards in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, DU officials said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses. Officials of the university said they are anticipating the fact that all state boards would have declared the Class 12th results by mid-July.

Every year, the university's colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The cut-off marks are the percentage marks secured by the candidates in the Class 12th board exams.

On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.

Professor Joshi said there are two possibilities to admit students to undergraduate first year courses -- either the CUCET will be held or it will not be conducted. "If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," Professor Joshi said.

A decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).