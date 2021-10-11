DU Admission 2021 Against 2nd Cut-Off List Begins

DU begins UG admission against 2nd cut-off list

The Delhi University has started undergraduate admission against the second cut-off list today, October 11, at 10 pm. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks and other eligibility criteria can log in to the admission dashboard and choose the college and course they want to apply for. Those who did not apply for admission in the first round, and those who had applied in the first round but were rejected admission, can apply as fresh candidates. They can participate in the admission process following the regular guidelines.

For a particular admission round, a candidate can choose only one programme and one college. They are not allowed to change their choices at any stage of the admission round.

Steps to complete DU admission process

Candidates whose admissions were approved in the first round but did not pay the fee are allowed to change college and/or programme, if they had cancelled the previously approved application. They had to pay a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates who took admission and paid the fee in round 1 can also apply, if they had cancelled their admission on or before the last date. They too had to pay the cancellation fee.

Colleges will verify the details submitted by students and if the application form is approved by the principal, they can pay the fee on or before the last date to confirm admission.

DU will release the third cut-off list on October 16 and based on the availability of seats, the university may release two more cut-off lists and some special cut-offs.