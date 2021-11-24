DU Admission 2021: 2nd Special Drive Cut-Off List Out At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU releases second special drive cut-off list

The University of Delhi has released second special drive cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply against the 2nd special drive cut-off list from tomorrow, November 25 (10 am).The combined list for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream is accessible on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

Ramjas college has kept the cut-off for BA (Hons) economics to 98.05 per cent, for BA (Hons) English 94.50 per cent. Aryabhatta college has kept B Sc (Hons) Mathematics at 87 per cent. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has set the cut-off to 88 per cent for B Sc (Hons) Physics.

Candidates can apply against special drive cut-off list till November 26 (11:59 pm). Colleges will display the merit list and will approve applications on vacant seats from November 27 (10 am) to November 29 (11:59 pm). Candidates will be required to deposit fees from November 27 (10 am) to November 30 (5 pm).

DU stated in its statement, “Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding Cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and Special Drive - I, may be considered for admission under the Special Drive - II, provided seats are available in the said category.”

“There will be no movement allowed during the Special Drive - II. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five Cut-offs (including Special Cut-off/Drive - I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive - II, which means Candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the Special Drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive - 2,” DU added further.