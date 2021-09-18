DU Admission 2021: 1st Cut-Off Likely On October 1, Schedule Next Week

Image credit: Shutterstock DU UG admission cut-off list date (representational)

DU Cut-off 2021: The University of Delhi is likely to release the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on October 1, and the detailed schedule will be released by next week, according to a report. University officials will hold a series of meetings with college principals to finalise the cut-off schedule likely to be released next week, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

DU plans to release the first UG admission cut-off list on October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for compartment or improvement exams, officials said.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of DU's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."

Prof Gupta said DU is planning to release a cut-off schedule for at least five cut-offs by next week.

DU college principals told PTI that this year, cut-offs will be higher this year as many CBSE students have scored over 95 per cent marks in their Class 12 board exams. DU has received the most number of applications for UG admissions from CBSE students.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants for DU UG admission 2021 are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board (8,007).