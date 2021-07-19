DU Admission 2021: 10 Points On How DU Will Admit Students This Year

10 points on Delhi University admission

The University of Delhi, or DU, has announced the registration dates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. While the registration process for the undergraduate merit-based programmes will begin from August 2 to August 31, for postgraduate, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), PhD and MPhill programmes, the registration is scheduled to open on July 26 and close on August 21.

While announcing the Delhi University UG and PG registration dates, the university also said that to make the DU admission process hassle-free, a portal for admissions will be launched soon. This portal, DU says, will facilitate students to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

DU Admission 2021: 10 Points