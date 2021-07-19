  • Home
DU Admission 2021: 10 Points On How DU Will Admit Students This Year

DU Admission 2021: While announcing the Delhi University UG and PG registration dates, the university also said that to make the DU admission process hassle-free, a portal for admissions will be launched soon.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 3:05 pm IST

10 points on Delhi University admission
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, has announced the registration dates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. While the registration process for the undergraduate merit-based programmes will begin from August 2 to August 31, for postgraduate, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), PhD and MPhill programmes, the registration is scheduled to open on July 26 and close on August 21.

While announcing the Delhi University UG and PG registration dates, the university also said that to make the DU admission process hassle-free, a portal for admissions will be launched soon. This portal, DU says, will facilitate students to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

DU Admission 2021: 10 Points

  1. The total number of UG seats in the university is 65,000 and total number of PG seats is 20,000.

  2. The admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based, like previous year. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria for the candidates.

  3. The university will release first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. Admission process is likely to be completed in September.

  4. Centralised admission for UG courses will be done through one registration-cum-application form. All departments and colleges will use the same form. For PG courses, students need to fill one registration form but are required to pay separate fees if they are opting for more than one programme.

  5. The number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held have been increased from nine to 13 from this year. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

  6. DUET 2021 for all PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and MPhil and PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon.

  7. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to PhD. and MPhil programmes will have to appear for DUET 2021.

  8. A college may admit students up to 5 per cent of its total intake strength using Extracurricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quotas.

  9. Like last year, the admission process will be completely online this year.

  10. There will be no change in the registration fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions.

