DU Admission 2020 UG Webinar: Registration Open, Application Correction Facility Not Available

DU Admission 2020: University Addresses Students' Queries In Webinar

The Delhi University, or DU, Admission Branch hosted a live webinar on DU undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The web seminar addressed the queries of the aspiring students seeking admission in the university and its affiliated colleges. Students asked about the option of editing online application forms, about dates of entrance tests, cancelled exams and the option of filling results later where board exam results are still awaited. The DU UG webinar was live telecast on DU's YouTube channel and DU admission branch's Facebook page.

The DU UG webinar was addressed by Professor Shobha Bagai, Dean Admission; Dr Haneet Gandhi, Deputy Dean Admission and Dr Suman Kumar, Member Admission Branch.

DU Admission 2020: Application Correction Facility

Since the online DU application process will not have application correction window facility, students are advised to fill the application process “with caution”. However, the university will open the link after the last date of DU admission registration ends to fill the percentage of marks scored by the students.

NIOS and Other Cancelled Exams

“We, at DU, are very sensitive to all the situations prevailing and will take due consideration on the withheld exams and the results not being declared and understand the situation”, said Dr Gandhi when asked about the cancelled exams and what percentage to put in the online application. Dr Gandhi further added that students can select the result awaited option from the drop-down menu.

DU Entrance Tests

The details of entrance tests including the schedules and exam centres will be available on the DU website once the dates are decided. The syllabus and other related information are available on the DU UG information bulletin.

Multiple Courses

Students can also apply for admission to a degree programme and an add-on course. Students can apply for multiple courses.

The DU UG webinar also addressed the reservation quotas applicable to the students of sports, Kashmir domiciled students and economically weaker students.