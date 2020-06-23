  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission 2020 UG Webinar: Registration Open, Application Correction Facility Not Available

DU Admission 2020 UG Webinar: Registration Open, Application Correction Facility Not Available

Delhi University, or DU, officials addressed the queries of aspiring students seeking admission to the university.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 2:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU Students, Teachers Detained During Protest Against Open Book Exams
Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process
Over 57,000 Registrations For UG Courses In 24 Hours: Delhi University
Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Registration Schedule Released, Apply Online Till July 4
DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification
DU Admission 2020: No ECA, Sports Trials This Year
DU Admission 2020 UG Webinar: Registration Open, Application Correction Facility Not Available
DU Admission 2020: University Addresses Students' Queries In Webinar
New Delhi:

The Delhi University, or DU, Admission Branch hosted a live webinar on DU undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The web seminar addressed the queries of the aspiring students seeking admission in the university and its affiliated colleges. Students asked about the option of editing online application forms, about dates of entrance tests, cancelled exams and the option of filling results later where board exam results are still awaited. The DU UG webinar was live telecast on DU's YouTube channel and DU admission branch's Facebook page.

The DU UG webinar was addressed by Professor Shobha Bagai, Dean Admission; Dr Haneet Gandhi, Deputy Dean Admission and Dr Suman Kumar, Member Admission Branch.

DU Admission 2020: Application Correction Facility

Since the online DU application process will not have application correction window facility, students are advised to fill the application process “with caution”. However, the university will open the link after the last date of DU admission registration ends to fill the percentage of marks scored by the students.

NIOS and Other Cancelled Exams

“We, at DU, are very sensitive to all the situations prevailing and will take due consideration on the withheld exams and the results not being declared and understand the situation”, said Dr Gandhi when asked about the cancelled exams and what percentage to put in the online application. Dr Gandhi further added that students can select the result awaited option from the drop-down menu.

DU Entrance Tests

The details of entrance tests including the schedules and exam centres will be available on the DU website once the dates are decided. The syllabus and other related information are available on the DU UG information bulletin.

Multiple Courses

Students can also apply for admission to a degree programme and an add-on course. Students can apply for multiple courses.

The DU UG webinar also addressed the reservation quotas applicable to the students of sports, Kashmir domiciled students and economically weaker students.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Admission Delhi University Admissions Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
CBSE: Decision On Remaining Exams On Thursday
CBSE: Decision On Remaining Exams On Thursday
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out
.......................... Advertisement ..........................