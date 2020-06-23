Roll Back Increased OBC Application Fee: Students’ Body To Delhi University

Franternity Movement, a students’ organisation, demanded immediate rollback of “unjust fee” to be paid by undergraduate and postgraduate OBC applicants for admission forms in Delhi University. The Students’ body has also called for a mass mailing campaign by writing to the Delhi University admission help desk and to the administration to roll back the increased application fee for OBC, especially non-creamy layer, candidates.

“We demand the immediate attention and rollback on the unjust fee structure that University of Delhi is following for admission procedure from the previous years. Current fee structure for undergraduate and postgraduate admission are discriminatory in nature,” Fraternity said.

“The application fee for SC, ST, PWD and EWS candidates are Rs 100 where as that of the OBC candidates are Rs 250 which is equivalent to that of the unreserved candidates as per the recent undergraduate admission prospectus. This is same for post graduation admissions where an OBC candidate has to pay Rs. 750 while other reserved categories pay Rs. 300,” it said.

“We would like to bring to the administration's notice that both OBC (NC) and EWS has a similar income bar to be eligible for reservation. Moreover, OBC reservation is not merely on the basis of economic backwardness but also an institutional measure to uplift the marginalised and socially backward communities,” the students’ body said.

Over 94,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to under-graduate courses till Monday evening.

The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.

Till 6 pm on Monday, 94,536 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to under-graduate courses, while 31,715 students registered for post-graduate courses and 3,865 for PhD admissions, according to data shared by a varsity official.

As many as 22,355 have paid the registration fees on the portal for under-graduate courses.

This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for post-graduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for under-graduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

This year, the varsity's registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process commenced on May 30.