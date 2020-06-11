  • Home
DU officials informed that there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities (ECA) due to the coronavirus pandemic

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:19 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities (ECA) due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Admissions decided on Tuesday that registration will be opened between June 20 and July 4 for all courses, said a member. The second window for registration will be opened for updation of marks after declaration of results by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE. The cut-offs are likely to be announced in August, but it will depend also on when the CBSE declares its results.

DU Admission Process

There will be no admission in ECA except for NCC and NSS and that too on the basis of the certificates as no trials will be conducted, the member said, adding this was decided keeping in mind the coronavirus situation. There will no trials for sports quota and the admission will be done on the basis of certificates only, he said.

Another professor, who was present in the meeting said, the entire admission process will be online and students will not have to visit colleges. It was also decided that the documents which are bona fide and once submitted online on the basis of which approval is given for the admission by the college, cannot be rejected later on the premise that document is not acceptable, unless it is forged. The college can ask for additional information through phone or e-mail, the member said. "Another fact that was agreed to by the committee was that any discrepancy in the spelling of name or missing of surname in the certificates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD shall be verified from their other certificates rather than rejecting their admission," he added.

List Of Approved Boards

It was also agreed upon that the list of approved boards should be published in the undergraduate information bulletin so that the college admission committees know which boards are fake. The committee also decided that caste certificate once made need not to be renewed and only renewal of income certificate will be required. Therefore, latest income certificates would be sufficient and the caste certificate can be older, the member said. Academic Council member Arun Kumar Attree recommended that no fees, specially cancellation fee of Rs. 1000, should be charged from SC/ST/OBC/EWS and PwD. However, the committee did not agree to his recommendations, Attree said, adding he recorded his dissent. "It is exorbitant especially in corona times. It is actually done to discourage students from changing their colleges or courses. In this process, rich students are able to get the course and college of their choice but poor and disadvantaged students are denied this opportunity because of high cancellation fees. "Three free movements must be allowed to these disadvantaged students without cancellation," Attree had suggested.

