DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University Opens Registration, Check Details Here

DU Admission 2020: University of Delhi has released information bulletin for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programmes on the official website, du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

University of Delhi has started the admission process for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programmes. Online registration forms of DU Admission 2020 are now available on the official website, du.ac.in. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria can now apply online. This year, DU UG, PG admissions have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the virus. This year, changes have been made in the admission process to ensure social-distancing there is no offline application at all.

“In view of the challenges brought about by Covid-19, any change in the procedures for personal appearance of applicants for entrance examinations or trials for ECA,Sports and Music, as well as for verification of certificates shall be notified in due course by the University of Delhi on its website,” Delhi University said in a statement.

