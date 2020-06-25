DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes Next Week

DU Admission 2020: This year, the admission process was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The online application submission facility for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil programmes in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) will close on July 4. Till June 24, over 1.26 lakh students have already registered for the undergraduate programmes in DU, for which the university receives the highest number of applications every year. While 41,704 candidates have applied for postgraduate programmes a total of 5,356 have applied for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D.

Last year a total of 3,67,895 candidates had applied on the University's admission portal, out of which 2,58,388 students had completed their application process with fee payment. From among the 2.5 lakh applicants, the maximum number of application was received for BA (Hons) English followed by BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA Programme.

Candidates applying for undergraduate programmes who have appeared for the Class 12th exam this year and whose result has not been declared yet, can submit the online registration form by choosing “Awaited” in the drop-down menu of “Result Status” on “Academic Details” page/section while entering the information.

Meanwhile CBSE is expected to announce its final decision on board exams today. After which it will be decided how soon the results can be expected. Many state boards have already announced Class 12 board exam result.

The University has also held a live webinar to address the queries regarding the admission process this year. Usually it conducts open days for the purpose.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, few changes have been made by the University this year in the admission process like exclusion of sports and ECA trials.