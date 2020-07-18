  • Home
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes At 5 PM Today

Eligible students can apply for DU Admission 2020 through Delhi University’s official website-- du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 9:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

DU admission 2020: Today is the last date to apply
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Today is the final registration date for admission to the University of Delhi, or Delhi University (DU). Registration closes at 5 pm on July 18. Students who wish to apply for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Master of Philosophy (Mphil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses can do so by applying through Delhi University’s official website-- du.ac.in. The Delhi University had released the schedule for registration on June 21. Initially, the last date for DU registration 2020 was on July 4, but the university extended the deadline to July 18.

DU said that the deadline for registration was extended considering the delayed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results and the postponement of JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). All of these exams were delayed or postponed citing safety concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

DU Admission 2020: Number Of Registrations

Details of the registration process and procedure for applying for the UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes are available on the DU admission portal 2020, www.du.ac.in. Till today, 4,27,310 students have applied for UG admission, 1,61,082 have applied for PG admission, and 29,002 have applied for either Mphil or Phd admissions.

DU will also allow students to edit their application forms after the last date of registration. The university , in a notification, said: “The facility for editing will be allowed only to the applicants who would have registered on the admission portal till the last date as announced by the University of Delhi.”

