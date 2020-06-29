DU Admission 2020: Queries On EWS Certificate Answered In Webinar

The last date for submission of online applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in DU is July 4.

In the webinar held today, the Delhi University (DU) answered the queries regarding the EWS certificates. Students who want to avail reservation benefit under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category are facing difficulty in submitting the certificate.

On this the DU said that those students who do not have the new EWS certificate can upload and submit the older one for completing the registration. Such students, it said, can submit the new EWS certificate later during document verification.

The university also said, students can also apply for EWS certificate and upload the acknowledge slip to complete the registration.

Alternatively, it also said that students can apply for a new income certificate and attach the acknowledge slip generated.

However, such students have to show their original certificate during certificate verification.

The format of EWS certificate is available on page number 85 of the undergraduate admission bulletin.

For PwBD students, the university said certificates from private hospitals will not be accepted. In case students do not have a recent certificate they can either attach an old certificate to their application form or else apply online for OPD and attach its copy.

For students who are applying under the various quotas, submission of concerned certificate is mandatory. Without the certificate the application form will not get submitted in the portal. The last date for submission of online applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in DU is July 4.