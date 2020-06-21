  • Home
Over 57,000 Registrations For UG Courses In 24 Hours: Delhi University

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 6:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.

According to the data shared by a varsity official, 57,312 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses, while 18,837 students registered for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD admissions till 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The university will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process. This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for postgraduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for undergraduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

This year, the varsity's registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process commenced on May 30.

