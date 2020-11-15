  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission

DU Admission 2020: The University of Delhi on Sunday postponed the release of DU special cut-off 2020 as many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 15, 2020 9:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU PG Admission 2020 From November 18, Important Instructions For Candidates
DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses
DU College Salary: Delhi Government Sanctions Around Rs 20 Crore To Four Colleges
DU Admission 2020: Less Than 5,000 Seats Left, Admission Against 5th Cut-Off List From Tomorrow
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi on Sunday postponed the release of DU special cut-off 2020 as many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19. DU has also postponed the spot admission process for different undergraduate programmes.

“Many of the University Departments and Officials have been affected by COVID – 19. Due to this, the Spot admission to UG entrance based courses and special cut-Off for UG merit-based courses have been deferred till further notice,” DU said in a statement.

“However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course-wise and category-wise vacant seats in each college on18th November, 2020,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, DU PG admission 2020 will begin on November 18. The university has asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard.

For students whose results have not been announced yet, DU said that they will be admitted provisionally.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU cut off DU Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships
Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020
Delhi Government School Students To Get Lessons On Responsible Use Of Social Media
Delhi Government School Students To Get Lessons On Responsible Use Of Social Media
With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021
With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021
DU PG Admission 2020 From November 18, Important Instructions For Candidates
DU PG Admission 2020 From November 18, Important Instructions For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................