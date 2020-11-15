Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission

The University of Delhi on Sunday postponed the release of DU special cut-off 2020 as many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19. DU has also postponed the spot admission process for different undergraduate programmes.

“Many of the University Departments and Officials have been affected by COVID – 19. Due to this, the Spot admission to UG entrance based courses and special cut-Off for UG merit-based courses have been deferred till further notice,” DU said in a statement.

“However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course-wise and category-wise vacant seats in each college on18th November, 2020,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, DU PG admission 2020 will begin on November 18. The university has asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard.

For students whose results have not been announced yet, DU said that they will be admitted provisionally.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” an official statement said.