DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University

Delhi University has asked candidates seeking admission to different undergraduate programmes to register before the last date. Candidates of DU UG Admission 2020 can register now and upload their mark sheets and certificate later, the university said. The last date to register for merit-based DU UG admission 2020 is August 31, 2020.

“All the applicants desirous of taking admissions in merit based undergraduate courses of University of Delhi must register themselves on the UG portal,” an official statement said.

For applicants, whose qualifying examinations are yet to be held, or applicants who are required to upload their mark sheets and certificates will be given time to upload the documents even after the DU UG admission portal is closed, the university said.

Candidates will be able to upload their marksheets and documents in the second and third weeks of September, 2020, Delhi University said.

Meanwhile, DUET 2020 admit card, for candidates seeking admission to Delhi University through entrance examination, has been released.

Candidates can download their DU admit card from ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in using their form number and date of birth (in YYYYMMDD format).