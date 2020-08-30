  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University

DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University

Delhi University Admission: Applicants of merit-based DU UG admission 2020 must register by August 31. Marksheets and certificates can be uploaded later.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 2:39 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

DUET 2020 Admit Card Released At Ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in, Download Using Direct Link
Delhi University Second Phase Of Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Application Starts August 30
Delhi University: Can't Expect 70% Students Attendance To Appear In Exams, Says High Court
Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances
DUTA Holds Protests Over Release Of Grants To Colleges
Delhi University PhD Students Allowed Re-Entry Into Hostels
DU Admission 2020: Must Register Now, Upload Marks Later; Says Delhi University
Delhi University UG Admission 2020: Applicants of merit-based DU UG admission 2020 must register by August 31
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University has asked candidates seeking admission to different undergraduate programmes to register before the last date. Candidates of DU UG Admission 2020 can register now and upload their mark sheets and certificate later, the university said. The last date to register for merit-based DU UG admission 2020 is August 31, 2020.

“All the applicants desirous of taking admissions in merit based undergraduate courses of University of Delhi must register themselves on the UG portal,” an official statement said.

For applicants, whose qualifying examinations are yet to be held, or applicants who are required to upload their mark sheets and certificates will be given time to upload the documents even after the DU UG admission portal is closed, the university said.

Candidates will be able to upload their marksheets and documents in the second and third weeks of September, 2020, Delhi University said.

Meanwhile, DUET 2020 admit card, for candidates seeking admission to Delhi University through entrance examination, has been released.

Candidates can download their DU admit card from ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in using their form number and date of birth (in YYYYMMDD format).

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission DU UG Admission Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Gives Nod To Hold JEE Main, NEET Exams In The City
Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Gives Nod To Hold JEE Main, NEET Exams In The City
Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
Hope New Education Policy 2020 Will Recapture India's Past Glory As A Centre Of Learning: Education Minister
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat
JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................