DU Admission 2020: Mathematics Compulsory For These Five Subjects

For admission to B.A. (H) Economics, B.Com. (H), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) or BBA (FIA) and B. A. (H) Business Economics programmes in colleges under the Delhi University (DU), having Mathematics in Class 12th is compulsory. Those candidates who did not have Mathematics in Class 12th are not eligible to apply for these courses, as per the undergraduate admission rules announced by the DU today.

Last year the University had made Mathematics mandatory in the 'Best of Four' subjects for admission to BA (H) in Economics programme. Before that a student having 50 per cent in Mathematics, could apply for the programme.

Admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) has begun. Though the university has not announced the timeline of the registration, deadline particularly, it has mentioned on its website that the “new registration open for students”. This is an integrated registration form for both merit-based and entrance-test based undergraduate courses. Student registering for merit based admission will be registering for all colleges and courses of the University of Delhi, the DU has notified on its website.

For being eligible to apply for undergraduate courses in DU, candidate must have passed Class 12th exam. Candidates who have completed Class 12th from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also eligible to apply for courses at DU. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12th exam this year and whose result has not been declared yet, can submit the online registration form by choosing “Awaited” in the drop-down menu of “Result Status” on “Academic Details” page/section while entering the information.



