DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: First DU Cut Off List Likely To Be Released Today

The Delhi University first cutoff list 2020 is expected to be released today, October 10. The Delhi University will announce the DU admission 2020 cut-off list for 70,000 seats. Du admission process will be completely online this year. As per the information given by the university officials, no student will be allowed to enter the Delhi University’s college premises." Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won't be allowed entry," an official at the university said. The students will be allowed to apply for DU admissions 2020 form October 12 starting 10 am. This year, Delhi University received over 3.54 lakh applications, the highest till date. The officials informed that the DU cutoffs 2020 are likely to be higher than the last year as more students have scored over 90 % in CBSE Class 12 exam and the majority of the applicants are from CBSE.