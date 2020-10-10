DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: First DU Cut Off List Likely To Be Released Today
DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University first cutoff list 2020 (DU cut off list) is expected to be released today, October 10. The Delhi University will announce the DU admission 2020 cut-off list for 70,000 seats.
The Delhi University first cutoff list 2020 is expected to be released today, October 10. The Delhi University will announce the DU admission 2020 cut-off list for 70,000 seats. Du admission process will be completely online this year. As per the information given by the university officials, no student will be allowed to enter the Delhi University’s college premises." Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won't be allowed entry," an official at the university said. The students will be allowed to apply for DU admissions 2020 form October 12 starting 10 am. This year, Delhi University received over 3.54 lakh applications, the highest till date. The officials informed that the DU cutoffs 2020 are likely to be higher than the last year as more students have scored over 90 % in CBSE Class 12 exam and the majority of the applicants are from CBSE.
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff list 2020 for DU admission 2020.
DU Admissions 2020: What's New?
Changes in DU 2020 admission process for the academic session 2020-21.
- Admission to 12 undergraduate courses is through DUET
- There's only one application for selecting multiple courses
- 4 exam centres have to be selected in the DU application form 2020
- The system will calculate the fee on its own as per the category and courses selected
What is DU Cut off 2020?
The Delhi university admits candidates to different undergraduate programmes based on Delhi University cut off which is considered in terms of percentage of marks in Class 12 board exams or qualifying exams. This means that aspiring candidates have to either secure aggregate marks in Class 12 equal to or more than the DU cutoff 2020.
DU Admission 2020: BA Programme
BA Programme, offered at many DU colleges, includes a mix of courses in different disciplines. The DU cutoff for BA Programme at a single college may vary widely depending on the various combinations of subjects on offer with each one having a different cutoff. In DU cutoff 2019, Mirand House offered 27 different combinations of subjects under BA Programme and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) offered 15.
DU Admission 2020: Lowest DU Cutoff 2019 For BA (Hons) Economics
These were the colleges with the lowest cut-offs for BA Economics for unreserved seats in 2019.
College
First cut-offs 2019 (General Category)
Lakhsmibai
95.5
Deshbandhu
95.25
Ramanujan, Satyawati, Zakir Husain Delhi
95
Satyawati (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherji
94
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Sri Aurobindo (Evening)
93
The gap between the lowest and the highest DU cutoff 2019 for Economics is just 5.75 percentage points suggesting intense competition.
DU Admission 2020: DU Cutoff 2019 For BA (Hons) Economics
These were the colleges with the highest DU first cutoffs for BA (Hons) Economics for the unreserved seats in 2019:
College
First Cut-offs 2019 (General Category)
Shri Ram College of Commerce
98.75
Hansraj
98.5
Hindu
98.5
Kirori Mal, Miranda House
98.25
Lady Shri Ram, Ramjas, Sri Venkateswara
98
What would be immediately apparent from this is that a general category student who had not studied Economics in school would not have got admission to this college on the first list at all.
DU Cutoff 2020 And Eligibility Criteria
Apart from the cutoff scores, there are several eligibility criteria that Delhi University requires candidates to meet for DU Admission 2020. Applicants for BA (Hons) Economics need to have studied and passed Mathematics in Class 12; BSc (Hons) Computer Science applicants must include Mathematics in their best-four subjects and candidates for English (Hons) who have studied Elective English (in addition to regular English) in school are at an advantage. Over this, some college impose "additional eligibility criteria" such as a cutoff concession for women.
DU Admission 2020: Can You Change Streams?
The short answer is, yes. Even those who have studied science in Class 12 can apply for, say, BA (Hons) Economics. However, DU does not make changing steams easy. If a candidates seeks admission in a discipline he/she hasn't studied at the 10+2 level in school, 2.5 percentage points will be "deducted" from their best-four averages. That reduced number will then have to match the cut-off of whichever college the candidate is seeking admission in. In the case of Economics, which commands some of the highest DU cutoff scores, that can be very difficult.
DU Admission 2020: Best-Four Subject Average Explained
For DU Admission 2020, Delhi University will consider the each candidate's best four subjects' average score in the Class 12 board exams. However, in the case of Arts and Commerce subjects, the best four subjects must also include a language.
DU Admission 2020: Complete Schedule
Here's the complete schedule for the release of the du cutoff lists, admission and withdrawal for DU Admission 2020. The second DU cutoff will be issued on October 19, 2020.
DU Admission 2020: Dates
DU Admission 2020 starts on October 12 with admission based on the first DU cut-off list.
DU Admission 2020: First DU Cut Off List Released By College Of Vocational Studies
Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff list 2020 for DU admission 2020 to various courses. University of Delhi’s College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff 2020 list for six undergraduate courses with the highest being 96.5% for applicants of B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, and B.Com (Hons.).