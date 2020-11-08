Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Admission 2020: Less Than 5,000 Seats Left, Admission Against 5th Cut-Off List From Tomorrow

The University of Delhi will start admissions against the DU 5th cut-off 2020 tomorrow, November 9. While DU UG admission 2020 for popular courses in many colleges is already closed, there was a one to three per cent dip in DU fifth cut off 2020 for the remaining courses. There are 70,000 seats in DU colleges for undergraduate students. According to an official statement, Over 65,000 seats have been filled so far.

"There have been 65,393 admissions so far under the fourth cut off list. Final data about number of students who have paid fee will be available by Monday," a DU official told PTI.

"The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut off list are advised to take admissions from November 9," the official added.

As per the DU 5th Cut-off 2020, admission to the majority of Arts and Science programmes were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for Commerce programmes.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University has adopted a completely online admission process.

Candidates meeting the required cut-offs can register online for admission to the university by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Check the course-wise DU fifth cut-off 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the DU admission fee

Step 7: Submit

(With PTI inputs)