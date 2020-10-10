DU Admission 2020: First DU Cut Off List Released By College Of Vocational Studies

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff list 2020 for DU admission 2020 to various courses. DU cutoff list 2020 for the College of Vocational studies (CVS) has been released for the online DU admissions 2020 on its official website. The CVS DU cutoff list 2020 is available in a PDF format.

University of Delhi’s College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff 2020 list for six undergraduate courses with the highest being 96.5% for applicants of B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, and B.Com (Hons.).

“Delhi University Admission process is completely Online for the Academic Session 2020 – 21. For procedure of calculation of best four and other detailed terms and conditions of DU admission 2020, please refer to University of Delhi E-Bulletin of Information and College E-Bulletin of Information on the College and Delhi University Website,” reads the official statement.

As per the guidelines issued by the authority, the DU admission 2020 procedure in College of Vocational Studies will be held online for the Delhi University’s academic session 2020-21.

“After approval of DU admission, the candidate will have to make online admission fee payment from October 12 to October 16, 2020.”

Candidates are required to go through the DU cutoff list 2020 released on the College of Vocational Studies website. Candidates fulfilling the the DU cutoff 2020 requirements will be able to proceed further with the DU admission procedure.. Students will not be required to provide any credentials for checking the DU admission cutoff list.

DU Admissions 2020: Required Documents

The applicants must have uploaded the following certificates/documents at the time of registration:

1. Class 10 Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate) indicating date of birth and Parents’ names (The names of applicants claiming reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM must match with the names that appear on the corresponding reservation certificates; similarly their parents’ names must match in both sets of certificates).

2. Class 12 Mark sheet.

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority.

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority, and wherein the caste is in the OBC central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in. Income certificate for the financial year 2019-20, dated on or after March 31, 2020, as stipulated, will be required. The format of the OBC certificate is as per the DOPT certificate issued in 2014.

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is required.