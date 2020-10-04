  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-offs For Various UG Programmes On October 10

DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-offs For Various UG Programmes On October 10

DU Cut off 2020: Delhi University will announce the first cut-off for undergraduate programmes on October 10. Admission under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 4, 2020 10:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Directs Delhi University To File Affidavit On Deadlines For Issuing Paper Degrees
High Court Seeks Reply Of Delhi Government, 4 DU Colleges On Plea Over Non-Payment Of Teachers' Salary
Delhi University College Teachers Boycott Online Classes, Official Work To Protest 'Non-Payment' Of Funds
NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee
Delhi University To Promote Intermediate Students With Backlog To Next Semester
Delhi University: Admission To UG, PG Courses Begins On October 12
DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-offs For Various UG Programmes On October 10
DU Admission 2020: First Cut-offs For Various UG Programmes On October 10
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University plans to announce cut-offs for various undergraduate courses on October 10, two days ahead of the commencement of the admission process to allow students adequate time to choose courses and colleges. The varsity is holding the entire admission process online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the schedule released by DU on September 25, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14.

The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the new academic session will commence on November 18. Delhi University, Dean (Admissions), Shobha Bagai said the varsity will hold a webinar for applicants on Friday.

"We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody -- from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," Ms Bagai said.

Ms Shobha Bagai advised applicants to read the notices uploaded on the website. "We are aiming to release cut-offs on October 10 so that the applicants have a day to go through it and make themselves familiar. We have requested the principals to share the cut-offs with us in time. It will depend on when they give us the cut-offs," Ms Bagai said.

Professor Balaram Pani, the dean of colleges, said all principals have been asked to share the cut-offs with the varsity by October 9.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2020 Special Exam For COVID-19 Positive Candidates
TS EAMCET 2020 Special Exam For COVID-19 Positive Candidates
Government Schools Drawing More Students Thanks To Rejuvenation Campaign: Kerala Chief Minister
Government Schools Drawing More Students Thanks To Rejuvenation Campaign: Kerala Chief Minister
Special Grievance Cell Set Up In Uttarakhand For Jammu And Kashmir Students
Special Grievance Cell Set Up In Uttarakhand For Jammu And Kashmir Students
Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till October 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till October 31: Manish Sisodia
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Tomorrow, JoSAA Counselling Registration From October 6
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Tomorrow, JoSAA Counselling Registration From October 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................