Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Admission 2020: No ECA, Sports Trials This Year

A lot of students hopeful of securing a seat in Delhi University with their achievements in sports and extra-curricular activities, will not get a chance to showcase their talent as the varsity will not have sports and extracurricular activities, or ECA, trials in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Only candidates with NCC and NSS certificates will be considered for admissions under the ECA category while admissions under the sports category will be granted based on merit certificates.

According to the guidelines for admissions through Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), colleges shall communicate on the DU UG admission portal the number of seats under ECA quota (supernumerary) concerning NCC or NSS in men or women as applicable. Admission on the basis of ECA shall be administered through centralized ECA merit list based on the highest marks obtained in the uploaded NCC/NSS certificates and order of their preferences of courses and colleges as indicated by the applicant, according to the admission bulletin uploaded by the varsity.

The applicant seeking admission on the basis of ECA is required to register online on the DU UG Admission portal. "They should also register for a maximum of five courses and colleges in order of their preference where they wish to get admitted. These preferences will be utilized later in the allotment of course and college," the varsity said.

An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will apply in ECA category in addition to charges for (UR/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD/EWS) registration, it said, adding that applicants are required to upload self-attested copies of five NCC or NSS certificates.

Applicant must secure minimum four marks in the marking of the uploaded NCC or NSS certificates to be eligible for admission on the basis of ECA. Marks will be awarded to applicants based on their performance under five different heads for NSS -- regular activity, working hours, national camps, special camps, Pre-RD Camp.

A candidate will be awarded marks out of a total of 100. Marks will be awarded to applicants based on their performance under five different heads under NCC -- regular activity, examination, camps, special camp and RD camp for applicants in sports, an aspirant can register for a maximum of three games or sports.

"They should also register their preference of colleges and courses for a maximum of five in order of their preference where they desire to get admitted. These preferences shall be utilised later in the allotment of college and course. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will apply in sports category in addition to charges for (UR/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD/EWS) registration," the bulletin said.

DU offers admission under the sports quota in 27 disciplines including archery, athletics, cricket, football, badminton, hockey, swimming, wrestling, tennis, judo, and basketball, among others.

Under ECA category, there are 14 recognised activities-- creative writing, dance, debate, fine arts, music, music instrumental including tabla, harmonium, sitar, dholak, drums, guitar, and sarod; theatre, NCC, NSS, and yoga, among others.

As per standard norms, candidates used to be first shortlisted on the basis of merit certificates earned over the last three years. Those shortlisted, had to report at different venues for centralised trials. The seats reserved under the two categories are supernumerary seats.