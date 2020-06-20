Image credit: Wikimedia Commons YouTube Video, Online Admission: Changes In DU Admission 2020

Delhi University Has opened the registration portal of DU admission 2020 for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD programmes. Eligible candidates can now apply on the DU admission portal 2020, du.ac.in. This year, the admission process has been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus. The university has made many changes this year, to ensure social- distancing and other safety norms during admission.

From YouTube videos to admission without Sports trial, here are some major changes in DU Admission 2020-

Complete Online Admission

To ensure social distancing, the admission process will be conducted completely online, meaning candidates will not be allowed to submit offline application forms.

“All applicants must register through the University of Delhi online admissions portal https://ug.du.ac.in. All undergraduate admissions for 2020 - 21 will be administered only through this portal. There is no offline admission for any applicant,” DU said in a statement.

Further, document verification for admission; selection of course, colleges, etc. are also to be done online this year.

ECA, Sports Admission

Candidates applying for admission under extracurricular activities and sports categories will not be required to appear for trial this year.

“Due to the unprecedented situation of COVID -19 pandemic and prevailing public health guidelines, admission based on ECA will take place for the category of NCC and NSS only and admission based on Sports will take place without the conduct of Sports trial,” DU said in a statement.

The university has also said that information regarding certificate verification will be published later at du.ac.in.

YouTube Video For Music Candidates

Candidates seeking admission in music courses, will be required to upload YouTube video of their performance.

“The candidates, will upload a video of their seven-minute performance on YouTube and mark it as unlisted. The link of the uploaded YouTube video will be submitted by the candidates along with the admission application form on the DU admission portal. Applicant must upload...original, non-studio, unmixed, and unedited video with only one accompanying instrument besides the electronic tanpura,” DU said in a statement.

“The admission committee of the Music faculty will shortlist the candidates based on the evaluation of uploaded videos for conducting the online interview,” DU added.