DU Admission 2020: Where Can You Apply With 90% Or Less?
With premiere colleges setting cut-offs above 95% for nearly all programmes, Delhi University started admission against the second cut-off list on October 19. Although cut-off marks required to study popular subjects like Economics, Political Science, BCom is above 90% in almost all the colleges under DU, there are programmes where admission based on the second cut-off list will be granted at scores equalling or below 90%, 80%, or even 70%. Lakshmibai College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Mata Sundri College for Women, Zakir Husain College, Maharaja Agrasen College and other colleges will give admission below 90% as per the DU 2nd cut off list.
Check the subject wise list of DU colleges where admission to honours programmes will be granted for below 90% cut off marks (for general category):
Computer Science (In%)
Kalindi College: 90.50
Maharaja Agrasen College: 89
Mata Sundri College for Women: 88
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women: 90
Physics (In%)
Bhagini Nivedita College: 89
Zoology (In%)
Swami Shraddhanand College: 89.33
Hindi (In%)
Aryabhatta College: 79
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 84.75
Bhagini Nivedita College: 71
Bharati College: 77
College of Vocational Studies: 79.25
Daulat Ram College: 83.50
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 86
Deshbandhu College: 79.75
Dyal Singh College: 80
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 83.50
Indraprastha College for Women: 83.50
Janki Devi Memorial College: 82
Kalindi College: 83
Kamala Nehru College: 81
Lakshmibai College: 81
Maharaja Agrasen College: 85
Maitreyi College: 81.50
Mata Sundri College for Women: 70
Motilal Nehru College: 82
PGDAV College: 81
Rajdhani College: 85
Ram Lal Anand College: 81
Ramanujan College: 81
Ramjas College: 89.50
Satyawati College: 83.50
Satyawati College (Evening): 78.50
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 82
Shivaji College: 83.50
Shyam Lal College: 84.50
Shyam Lal College (Evening): 85
Sri Aurobindo College (Day): 78.50
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 76
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 78
Swami Shardhanand College: 78
Vivekananda College (W): 77
Zakir Husain Delhi College: 79.50
Hindi Patrikarita (In%)
Ram Lal Anand College: 84
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 81
Geography (In%)
Swami Shardhanand College: 87
History (In%)
Bhagini Nivedita College: 77
Deshbandhu College: 89.50
Dyal Singh College (Evening): 89.50
Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50
Motilal Nehru College: 87.50
PGDAV College: 90
Ram Lal Anand College: 90
Satyawati College (Evening): 88
Shyam Lal College: 89
Swami Shardhanand College: 90
Political Science (In%)
Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 90
Satyawati College (Evening): 90
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: 90.75
Social Work (In%)
Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 78
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 86.75
Sociology (In%)
Bharati College: 89.50
Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50