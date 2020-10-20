DU Admission 2020: Where Can You Apply With 90% Or Less?

  • Home
Delhi University Admission: Although cut-off marks required to study popular subjects like Economics, Political Science, BCom is above 90% in almost all the colleges under DU, there are programmes where admission based on the second cut-off list will be granted at scores equalling or below 90%, 80%,

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 20, 2020 8:19 am IST

Image credit: Ganesh Chandra
New Delhi:

With premiere colleges setting cut-offs above 95% for nearly all programmes, Delhi University started admission against the second cut-off list on October 19. Although cut-off marks required to study popular subjects like Economics, Political Science, BCom is above 90% in almost all the colleges under DU, there are programmes where admission based on the second cut-off list will be granted at scores equalling or below 90%, 80%, or even 70%. Lakshmibai College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Mata Sundri College for Women, Zakir Husain College, Maharaja Agrasen College and other colleges will give admission below 90% as per the DU 2nd cut off list.

Check the subject wise list of DU colleges where admission to honours programmes will be granted for below 90% cut off marks (for general category):

Computer Science (In%)

Kalindi College: 90.50

Maharaja Agrasen College: 89

Mata Sundri College for Women: 88

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women: 90

Physics (In%)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 89

Zoology (In%)

Swami Shraddhanand College: 89.33

Hindi (In%)

Aryabhatta College: 79

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 84.75

Bhagini Nivedita College: 71

Bharati College: 77

College of Vocational Studies: 79.25

Daulat Ram College: 83.50

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 86

Deshbandhu College: 79.75

Dyal Singh College: 80

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 83.50

Indraprastha College for Women: 83.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 82

Kalindi College: 83

Kamala Nehru College: 81

Lakshmibai College: 81

Maharaja Agrasen College: 85

Maitreyi College: 81.50

Mata Sundri College for Women: 70

Motilal Nehru College: 82

PGDAV College: 81

Rajdhani College: 85

Ram Lal Anand College: 81

Ramanujan College: 81

Ramjas College: 89.50

Satyawati College: 83.50

Satyawati College (Evening): 78.50

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 82

Shivaji College: 83.50

Shyam Lal College: 84.50

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 85

Sri Aurobindo College (Day): 78.50

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 76

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 78

Swami Shardhanand College: 78

Vivekananda College (W): 77

Zakir Husain Delhi College: 79.50

Hindi Patrikarita (In%)

Ram Lal Anand College: 84

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 81

Geography (In%)

Swami Shardhanand College: 87

History (In%)

Bhagini Nivedita College: 77

Deshbandhu College: 89.50

Dyal Singh College (Evening): 89.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50

Motilal Nehru College: 87.50

PGDAV College: 90

Ram Lal Anand College: 90

Satyawati College (Evening): 88

Shyam Lal College: 89

Swami Shardhanand College: 90

Political Science (In%)

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 90

Satyawati College (Evening): 90

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: 90.75


Social Work (In%)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 78

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 86.75

Sociology (In%)

Bharati College: 89.50

Janki Devi Memorial College: 90.50

