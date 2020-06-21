  • Home
The Delhi University has asked various school boards across the country to share the links of their class 12 examination results with it so that the documents can be verified online.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 8:45 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi University has asked various school boards across the country to share the links of their class 12 examination results with it so that the documents can be verified online without having to ask students to visit the varsity as a forensic examination of certificates and mark sheets is not feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University already has access to CBSE results. However, since some results are yet to be held, the final results of the CBSE board exams are yet to be declared while many state boards have announced their results.

"We did this exercise in May. We have sent a request letter to various boards across the country to share their links with the university so that verification of documents can happen online. Two boards have shared the links with us and we are hopeful that others will also do so," said Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions).

Apart from CBSE, the two boards that have agreed to share their link with the university are NIOS and Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

DU had last year made it mandatory for all its departments to carry out forensic checking of certificates and mark sheets submitted by students seeking admission to its courses.

The decision was taken in view of the ''Ankiv Baisoya controversy''. The university had in 2018 cancelled the admission of Baisoya, a former president of DU Students'' Union (DUSU), after his documents were found to be forged.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides the university direct access to its class 12 results. This enables the university to directly check the authenticity of marksheets of the applicants claiming to have passed out from a CBSE-affiliated school.

The admission process for undergraduate courses which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic began on Saturday.


