  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Starts First Fully Online Admission Process

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Starts First Fully Online Admission Process

Delhi University Admission: This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 12, 2020 1:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: 100% Cut Off For Three Subjects At LSR College
DU Admission 2020: Contactless Admission Starts Tomorrow; These Are The Documents Required
DU Cut-Offs 2020 Released; Know About Contactless Admission
DU Cut-off 2020: Science Cut-offs Cross 99% In 3 Subjects At Hindu College
DU Cut Off 2020: English Cut-off Touches 99% At Miranda House
Delhi University Cut-Offs At 99% And Above For Top Undergrad Colleges
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Starts First Fully Online Admission Process
Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Starts First Fully Online Admission Process
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

DU Admissions: The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person. The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am. She said there are admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process.

The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years. The central university's cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. Over 3.54 applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today
56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today
NEET 2020 To Be Held On October 14 For Students Who Missed Exam; Result On October 16: Supreme Court
NEET 2020 To Be Held On October 14 For Students Who Missed Exam; Result On October 16: Supreme Court
NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear
NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce NEET Result On October 16; Special Exam On October 14
Live | NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce NEET Result On October 16; Special Exam On October 14
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................